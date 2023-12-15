TROY, Ill. – Troy Family Dental says they have the solution for those who fear going to the dentist for regular checkups or more extensive work.

They offer sedation dentistry and under their medical supervision, patients get the work they need with no fear or stress. If you need dental implants, there are many options to choose from, including the All-On-X.

What’s nice about Troy Family Dental is that the dentists on staff have decades of experience, and they can suggest the best plan to restore your smile. Make an appointment and see the offices of Troy Family Dental in Illinois – just 20 minutes from any bridge!

Troy Family Dental in Illinois

606 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294

618-623-4094

TroyFamilyDental.com