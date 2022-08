ST. LOUIS — If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive.

Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most in getting a mini-dental implant.

Check out what they can do for you.

Troy Family Dental 606 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294

Phone: 618-623-4094

Website: troyfamilydental.com