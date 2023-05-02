ST. LOUIS -Yomi is the first and only FDA-cleared robotic system for dental surgery.

This technology is at Troy Family Dental in Illinois, they are the only practice in Illinois with this robotic system.

Yomi allows dental implants to be perfectly placed, cutting down on invasive procedures, and allowing for quicker recovery times. Yomi allowed for same-day implant surgery and rest-assured the doctor is always in control of the instrumentation.

Troy Family Dental in Illinois

