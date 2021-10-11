Understanding the tear film and dry eye with Kirkwood Eye Associates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dr. Andrew Biondo is an optometrist at Kirkwood Eye Associates. Today, he shared how a very common eye condition can be prevented and treated, after achieving a lifelong dream of opening his own practice in St. Louis.

The tear film consists of three layers on the outer surface of your eye and is largely responsible for everyday visual comfort. When the tear film is compromised or destabilized, the eye surface becomes easily irritated and may become red, watery, scratchy feeling and generally uncomfortable. The top oily layer of the tear film is the protective coating on the eye surface that keeps the middle watery layer intact.

When oil production is inhibited, the watery layer of the eye surface is left exposed. This is the root cause for the majority of those with dry eye.

