ST. LOUIS – With nine locations around St. Louis Performance Eyecare offers quality frames and a five-star unlimited warranty.

The end of the year means it is time to use your HSA/FSA benefits before they expire, and these accounts can be used on eyewear related products or services from Performance Eyecare.

Frames designed by their team for every style. Plus, get a one-year warranty that includes free repairs for scratches and bends. Make your appointment today.



Performance Eyecare

9 Locations throughout Missouri and Metro East