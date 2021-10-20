West County Center is hiring! What to wear to their job fair

ST. LOUIS – Workplace attire has changed for many employees over the last two years, so making sure you give the best first impression for a job fair or job interview is important!

Sean Phillips, Marketing Director for West County Center, showed all the looks you can consider when applying for a new job! Sean also shared the news that you too can go shopping for a job! You can shop for your next job at West County’s Job Fair on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the North Court near Macy’s. You can learn more online at shopwestcountycenter.com. If you apply for one of the open positions, you can register to win one of three $100 store gift cards! So, head over to west county center this Friday for full-time, part-time, management, security, stylist, visual specialists, and so many other sales positions.