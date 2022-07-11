ST. LOUIS – Just been served divorce papers or starting the divorce process?

It can be a stressful time. However, to take some of the unknown circumstances away and some of that stress is the Haefner Law Office. Let them guide you and be your advocate in a family law court. They have seen all types of issues and are experts you can trust. Haefner Law Office offers flat rate pricing on divorce and said settling means the divorce can get done in about 45 days, rather than the trials which can take up to 2 years

To learn more or to receive a copy of Mark’s book Exit Strategy, reach out to the Haefner Law Office at 317-200-6101 or visit Haefner Law Office.