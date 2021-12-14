Why everyone 18+ needs to designate a healthcare and financial power of attorney

ST. LOUIS – Scott Garcia and Jennifer Surmacz from Premier Estate and Income Planning explain why everyone over 18 should appoint someone to be their healthcare power of attorney and also their financial power of attorney. The designation can be the same person or different people, but even if a single 18-year old has two loving parents, should something happen after the age of 18, the parents have no right to make decisions for their adult child without the proper documentation. Likewise, an adult child has no right to make decisions for their ailing parent if the parents become incapacitated and no planning documents have been made.

