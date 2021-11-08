Women’s Self-Defense: Stay safe this holiday shopping season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today we were very excited to welcome Ali Moseia to Studio STL. Ali is the owner of I-Karate Global. He is a senior professor of Black Belt American Kenpo, as well as 2017 U.S.A. Hall Of Fame inductee and a good guy in our community to know.

Ali is passionate about educating kids and parents about self-defense strategies to keep us safe. Today, Ali and his students dropped by to focus on women’s awareness, especially in these next few weeks as we get out and shop for the holidays, it’s really important that women are aware as they walk to and from their vehicles.