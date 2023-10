ST. LOUIS – There are a lot of companies that can fix your settling concrete, but they may not know what really works and a few years later, homeowners are dealing with the same issue.

Let Woods Basement Systems come out and take a look at the problem area. Woods Basement Systems showed us Wednesday how they use an effective concrete foam lift that keeps the concrete where it belongs.

Get a free quote by visiting WoodBasementSystems.com or call them at 618-249-5366.