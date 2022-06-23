ST. LOUIS – Whether you have pain in your knee, hip, back, or neck there is a new treatment that can be found at the YAM Medical Center. It’s a deep tissue laser treatment that has no side effects and is FDA approved. The best part, it’s cost-effective and effective in relieving pain. YAM is offering a complimentary consultation and first session. Call now at 314-499-6060 to set up the appointment and visit them online YamMedSTL.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction