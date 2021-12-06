Attorney shows how to prepare for the holidays if you are separated and have children

RIVERVIEW, Mo. - Investigators are asking for the public's help to find a van that may be associated with a homicide. Police have shared images of a Dodge Ram 2500 conversion van that may frequent the Baden area. The driver is known to switch the vehicle's Missouri license plates.

A 39-year-old man was found lying in the street in the 8800 block of Lowell on November 14 at around 1:30 pm. Quintell Dickerson was suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.