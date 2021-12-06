Attorney shows how to prepare for the holidays if you are separated and have children

Get a therapist, stay off social media and listen to your lawyer! Those are just one of many tips Mark Haefner told us about on Studio STL today when it comes to being separated. He gave advice on how to navigate the holidays, especially when children are involved. Haefner offers flat rate divorces and you can request a free copy of the book, “Exit Strategy,” which takes a lot of the mystery out of the process, and gives you in-depth information and tips about the divorce process
