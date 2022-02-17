She’s been a pastry chef for Tony’s, one of the best restaurants in town. Helen Fletcher came into our kitchen, teaching us how to become better bakers. She shared decades worth of wisdom and gave advice on equipment all good bakers need in their kitchens. Check out her many books on baking and her blog.
Be a better baker! learn from top pastry chef Helen Fletcher
