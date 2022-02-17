Be a better baker! learn from top pastry chef Helen Fletcher

Studio STL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

She’s been a pastry chef for Tony’s, one of the best restaurants in town. Helen Fletcher came into our kitchen, teaching us how to become better bakers. She shared decades worth of wisdom and gave advice on equipment all good bakers need in their kitchens. Check out her many books on baking and her blog.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News