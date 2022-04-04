Tasty, fresh and healthy – that’s what you will find at American Falafel. Have you seen their kebob bowls or their original falafel served inside warm lavash bread? Oh, you are in for a treat and so is your tummy. Plus, it’s food you can feel good about eating, because it’s healthy and made to order. Be our guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction