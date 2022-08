It’s the weekend why not start it off right with some great, fresh, and authentic Mexican food from Uncle Julio’s? Today we invite you to Be our Guest at Uncle Julio’s just visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $ 50 gift certificate for $25. When you get there, be sure to order the chocolate piñata. You can break it and get all the treats inside!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction