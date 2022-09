ST. LOUIS — Judi Diamond and Chelsea Haynes are such great sports. Today they got to be with four bunnies while doing a downward dog.

Dolly’s Dream House Rabbit Rescue is teaming up with Burn Box Fitness for a special Bunny Yoga class this Sunday, September 25th.

You can get into a 9:30 a.m. yoga class with some adoptable and oh-so-cute bunnies.

MindBodyOnline.com

Dollysdreamhome.org