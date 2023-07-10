You watch the calories, spend hours exercising each week, and yet the weight is not coming off. Some weeks there is weight gain! What’s the deal!? When you make an appointment at Simply Health Integrated Medical, they will do a full exam of your body, inside and out and get to the bottom of what is stopping you from being your healthiest. Join the webinar this evening to learn more about how the program works, and if it`s the right fit for you! In order to get access to the webinar, you must text the word WEIGHTLOSS to the number 636-434-1974. You will then receive a link to register. You must register in order to be able to attend, so don`t forget to click the link!

Simply Health Integrated Medical – 126 Hilltown Village Center Chesterfield, MO 63017