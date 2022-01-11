Beyond Housing highlights the work of Dr. Jason Purnell and how he’s tackling health disparities

Dr. Jason Purnell is vice president of community health improvement at BJC HealthCare and an associate professor in the Brown School at Washington University. He is one of the leading experts on the severe health disparities that exist by zip code and race in St. Louis and how these disparities negatively impact the entire St. Louis region.

He visited Studio STL as part of the organization called Beyond Housing. You can learn more about the Once and for All Effort from Beyond Housing at dearlou.org.

To learn more about Dr. Purnell’s work, visit healthequityworks.wustl.edu.