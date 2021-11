ST. LOUIS – For most, going to the movies is a way to escape from life. But for those who work at a local movie theater, it’s been a way to get back their lives.

Beyond Housing CEO Chris Krehmeyer told us how a movie theatre was built and how that helped so many people build back their lives one day at a time with the help from Beyond Housing. To get involved or learn more about Beyond Housing’s “Once and For All” campaign, visit DearLou.org or beyondhousing.org.