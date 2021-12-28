Beyond Housing’s mission shared through a testimonial

Beyond Housing’s Once and for All effort is a plan to invest in our many under-resourced communities to address the source of our longstanding challenges and move our entire region forward.

It all began with “Dear Lou,” a series of love letters to the region about creating a stronger, more prosperous St. Louis once and for all. Juana Cowen didn’t know what she was going to do. She and her daughters were homeless, living in shelters, and couch surfing with relatives. With the help of Beyond Housing, Juana and her children were able to get an education, start businesses, and become homeowners. She stopped by Studio STL with her inspirational message of hope and hard work. To learn more visit www.DearLou.org.