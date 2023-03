ST. LOUIS – Big Boss Vette is the boss when it to comes to producing hit after hit.

Her ‘Pretty Girls Walk’ song is just blowing up TikTok. It’s been trending for a while now, and all the starts are getting their pretty girl walk on! Vette is part of the Next Superstar Tour happening tomorrow at the Pageant.

Next Superstar Tour

Saturday night at the Pageant

Showtime at 6:30 p.m. Get Tickets at Ticketmaster.com