You know summer in St. Louis promises to be hazy, hot, and humid – air you can wear. Escape with the kids into Galleria 6 Cinemas. Movie critic Dan Buffa stopped by to talk about all the movies families can see from June 3 to August 18. What’s nice, the theatre is cool and the tickets are only $2.50. Dan also reviewed the latest horror flick called “Men,” and it’s sure to keep us looking from between our fingers.

