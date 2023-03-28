ST. LOUIS – Caryn Dugan makes everything do-able.

She showed how to make just tiny changes to a meal plan so that you get more veggies into your weekly meal plan. It does not have to cumbersome or wildly expensive.

Plus, there is a class on Thursday, March 30. It’s a class you don’t want to pass on because Caryn and Dr. Jim Loomis will be showing you why behind being plant powered.

So many good things happen in the body on the cellular level. It’s time to start feeling better than ever this year!

Cpbl-stl.com/classes-and-programs

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood

314-394-2063

Cpbl-stl.com