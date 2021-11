ST. LOUIS – How would you like a “Dancing with the Pumpkin King” or experience “Desert Rain’s Kiss?” Sounds like a cool playlist of indie-pop music but these are just a few of many offerings on draft at Bluewood Brewing on Cherokee Street.

Owner and head brewer Cameron Lund dropped by with some tasty brews in our kitchen today. Bluewood Brewing taproom is open as well as the patio and of course you can order ahead of time and pick it up.

Bluewood Brewing Company

1821 Cherokee Street

314-261-4079