ST. LOUIS – Some collaborations just need to happen. That’s the case for Bootleggin’ BBQ and 2nd Shift Brewing. Bootleggin’ is opening up their third location right inside 2nd Shift Brewing. This new place is called Bootleggin’ 3rd Gear. Both places graced our studios with some great BBQ and brews and pizza. Get this: if you order food, a bartender can suggest what to drink and will prepare the perfect flight. Genius!

BootLeggin’ 3rd Gear and 2nd Shift Brewing

1601 Sublette Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110

2ndshiftbrewing

Bootleggin’ BBQ 3rd Gear