Breaking Babka and braiding challah bread with Broyt Baking Company

Mazel tov! Broyt Baking Company stopped by to celebrate the start of winter with their unique Babka creations and challah bread. Broyt owners, Mitch and Jody Furman, taught Chelsea Haynes how to braid her own challah bread to celebrate this winter season. Their challah is like none other; made with garlic, chive, and parmesan cheese, and the Babka is a must-try. Choose from Turtle, red velvet, black forest, and many more kinds of Babka.

Broyt Baking Company at The Bakers Hub

67 Forum Shopping Center in Chesterfield

314-827-5851