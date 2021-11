There’s an art to brewing a good ale or stout and it can be as artful as the can it comes in.

Denny Foster stopped by with some recent releases from “Don’t Cross the Streams.”

Main and Mill Brewing Company and Main and Mill Barrelworks are found in Festus. The 6-year-old brewpub always has 10 of its best beers ready to go.

Main and Mill Brewing Company

240 East Main Street

Festus, Mo. 63028

636-638-0130