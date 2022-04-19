It’s one thing to have a great spirit and idea, but with all those good things, entrepreneurs will say they had someone or a lot of people helping and mentoring them. That’s what the Belleville CEO Program is doing for over two dozen high schoolers. The students have businesses, and they are paired with area CEOs to learn how to fund, finance, and fast forward their business plans. We met a young man, Zion Watson, who has a woodworking business, his work is beautiful and so are his plans for the future!

For more information on the Belleville CEO Program, email jsiebers@btha201.org.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction