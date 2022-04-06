You’ve seen him at the Cardinals games, he’s the one shouting or slinging stuff into the crowds, we’re talking about Todd Thomas, the emcee for the St. Louis Cardinals. He makes sure everyone is having fun and keeping the crowds entertained between innings. He’ll be joining Chelsea at the Opening Day Rally tomorrow. But today he stopped by Studio STL to get the party started early. And why not? He’s the guy behind Porta Party DJs. Plus, it’s Todd’s birthday today! Happy day all around!

Instagram: PortaPartyDJS