CASA of Southwestern Illinois is a volunteer-driven child advocacy agency that serves children in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Madison counties in Illinois. Volunteers are the voices for abused and neglected children in the court systems. The Honorable Judge Milton S. Wharton spoke about the serious need CASA is experiencing in getting volunteers. Judge Wharton serves on the board of CASA and shared his heart on how fulfilling it is to help the children who need a court advocate. Those interested will be fully trained and will give 5 to 10 hours each month of their time.



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction