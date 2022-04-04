CASA of Southwestern Illinois is sending out an all call for volunteers. CASA is a volunteer-driven child advocacy agency that serves children in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Madison counties in Illinois. Volunteers are the voices for abused and neglected children in the court systems. There are 600 children waiting for a CASA volunteer. Those interested will be fully trained and will give 5 to 10 hours each month of their time.

