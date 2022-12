ST. LOUIS – Our fur babies can’t be left out! Grab your dog or cat and take them to any of the four area CBL malls this week for a pet picture with Santa, Rudolph, and Frosty! They are happening tonight at Mid-Rivers Mall in St. Peters, St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, IL, West County Shopping Center, and South County Shopping Center. It will be anything but a “ruff” night!

