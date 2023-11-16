ST. LOUIS – Celebrating Life Cake Boutique makes fantastic and creative cakes, but they are tops in town for their pies, too!
Owner Sue Bailey stopped by with all the pies. These pies need to be on your Thanksgiving and holiday tables!
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Celebrating Life Cake Boutique makes fantastic and creative cakes, but they are tops in town for their pies, too!
Owner Sue Bailey stopped by with all the pies. These pies need to be on your Thanksgiving and holiday tables!