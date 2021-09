JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Trees in the Show Me State are beginning their beautiful transition into the fall season, and the state's Department of Conservation (MDC) is providing weekly updates for those interested in seeing the color change firsthand.

Leaf peepers can visit the MDC's Fall Colors page for reports on the changing landscape across the state. The report is updated weekly from foresters across the state, according to MDC Community Forester Ann Koenig.