ST. LOUIS – It’s a heme – no we’re not talking about a truck engine.

However, heme does power our lungs to deliver life-giving oxygen to the body. Plant-based eaters obviously do not get their iron from animals, so how is iron ingested if you are vegan or vegetarian? The Owner and Founder of The Center for Plant-Based Living Caryn Dugan showed a wide variety of foods rich in iron, and she gave the secret sauce. Eating those iron-rich foods with items rich in vitamin C – now that’s a heme. Try out some iron-rich recipes on Caryn’s blog.

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood

Cpbl-STL.com/blog/iron