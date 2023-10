ST. LOUIS – If you are going to do the pumpkin spice trend, why not make it powerfully packed with healthy things?

STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan showed just how easy it is to make her pumpkin spice chia pudding! Plus, if you want to be a plant-based health coach, be sure to sign up for a free workshop, but you must sign up by October 6!

Cpbl-stl.com

Pumpkin spice chia seed pudding recipe!

Free plant-based coaching workshop