ST. LOUIS – He’s a professional dancer and choreographer who has worked with Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and J-Lo.

Anthony Redd Williams is from St. Louis and has his own studio to teach the future generation of hip-hop dancers. The mark of a true master in their art is that his teaching goes forward to future generations. He joins Chelsea and shows her a move or two!

AnthonyReddWilliams.com