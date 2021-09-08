ST. LOUIS – I’m a true foodie at heart! If you don’t learn anything about me from watching Studio STL, that’s the one thing you should take away!
Here on Studio STL, I’ll be checking out restaurants that make St. Louis great, on a segment called Chow with Chelsea.
Today., we’re headed inside of a St. Louis staple that opened exactly 49 years ago today! Inspired by a song written by a pioneer of rock and roll music, it’s been the motto of this restaurant for nearly five decades. It’s time to get our thrill on Blueberry Hill!
Chow with Chelsea – Blueberry Hill
