The favorite foods of St. Louis can be found on the menu at The Train Shed at Saint Louis Union Station, but they have a twist and there is also an international flair to the menu too! Whatever you choose to order, you will be happy with and satisfied. Plus is a place that harkens back to the old days of a train station. Start off the meal with one of 25 specialty cocktails made just right. Plus, this is cool – you can order an entrée ala carte and a side. So, it’s a great way to share, mix and match and taste as much of the menu as you can.

The Train Shed

201 S. 18th Street

St. Louis, MO 63103

