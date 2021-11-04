Clayton Winehouse gives St. Louis a wine education

What do you get when you mix a wine expert with a wine educator? A very good course in all things wine and you could say the Clayton Wine House is the college of wine connoisseurs.

General manager of Clayton Winehouse, Chris Kolemainen, and wine educator Oriana Martinez stopped by with the latest trends happening for the fall, along with the most beautiful gift baskets that anyone would love to get. Best yet, they can make them for any price point. Call that holiday shopping done and done.

Clayton Winehouse

7911 Clayton Road

Clayton, MO 63117

