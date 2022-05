Between 40 and 60 women-owned businesses will the at the City Foundry STL this Sunday, May 29. The items are hand-made, very unique, and wonderful to give to yourself or that special someone. Make Memorial Day weekend memorable. You will also hear from DJ Kawaii Brown about how she started her own healing business. Keep calm and chakra on!

The Women’s Creative Procure Market

Sunday, May 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information:

TheWomensCreative.com

SheHealz.com

DJshebeatz.com