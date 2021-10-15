Clothes that light up can help to make Halloween safer for kids

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – As much fun as Halloween is, it can still be very dangerous out there as kids navigate traffic at night, dressed in costumes that can limit their visibility. But a Missouri company is working to change all that. James Hassell Chailland III, and Marshal McClure are the founders of Illumiwear and were our guests today to show us the line of “illuminating” clothing.

For more information about their products, visit them online at LightUPscarf.com. You can also meet up them the next two Saturday’s at the Tower Grove Farmer’s Market.