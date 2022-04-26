Not everyone gets a chance at a higher education because of social or socio-economic factors. That’s where College Bound helps people who have the desire to get their degree and make a future for themselves. They provide one-on-one mentors, conduct college tours, link students with scholarships, and do in-person visits for freshmen students. That’s just a small sampling of the resources they offer. Where there is a will, College Bound helps make a way.



