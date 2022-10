ST. LOUIS –It’s a walk down memory lane and it gives honor to one of the best Blues musicians, Henry Townsend.

His birthday is being celebrated and remembered at the Missouri History Museum. Hear from his son, Alonzo Townsend, and Marquise Knox, a student of Henry’s.

Marquise gave us a small sampling of what to expect from the event this Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The bash will be inside the Lee Auditorium and MacDermott Grand Hall.