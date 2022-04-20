It’s healthy homemade food that leaves you satisfied. Knead Bakehouse and Provisions have a fabulous spring menu. Try this on for size – asparagus salad, a ham and honey butter sandwich, or the carrot and cumin soup. Pair them with a fresh loaf of sourdough as a side or for dippin’! Now that’s a great meal. Don’t pass on the new pastry – a tart cherry jelly filled brioche donut. You reached our hearts through our stomachs!

Knead Bakehouse and Provisions

3467 Hampton Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63139

314-376-4361