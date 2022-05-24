Our secrets are only as hidden as we want them to be. There’s no shame in struggling with mental health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Bring to light what you are dealing with, you will find so many people wrestle with issues as well! At Compass Health Network, there is a network of people who truly care and will find you help, whether it’s a screening or a counselor.



If you need help, call the Mental Health Crisis Line at 888-237-4567



