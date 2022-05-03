ST. LOUIS – If you are considering a renovation, don’t forget to think about the hidden spaces that can be used for your furry family members or as a special nook for kids!
Anne Marie Boedges shows how to consider your hidden spaces when planning for your remodel. Alcoves can be created for your pets, or as a special nook for a reading area, quiet space, or special spot for the kids.
Design Tip Tuesday from Anne Marie Design Studio is: “Make use of all hidden spaces in your home!”
