Discovering the beauty and charm of the river town of Elsah, Illinois

ST. LOUIS--For the second time in just over a month, St. Louis police are investigating an armed robbery on the grounds of the Gateway Arch downtown.

Police say a man and a woman both in their 50s were walking on the grounds at 100 Washington Avenue Wednesday night at 7:40 when a suspect pointed a gun and demanded a wallet. Police say the suspect hit the man with the gun before the victim gave up his wallet. The suspect ran from the scene. Authorities say the pair declined medical treatment at the scene.