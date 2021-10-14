Discovering the beauty and charm of the river town of Elsah, Illinois

ELSAH, Ill. – Nestled in the bluffs of the Mississippi River, Elsah was the first village in its entirety to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. During every season of the year, visitors enjoy traveling back in time as they walk the streets of Elsah to experience the spring blooms, the warm breeze of summer, the crunch of leaves underfoot in the fall, and the light dusting of snow upon the ground in the winter. Escape to a simpler way of life in this “village where time stood still.” You can learn more about Great Rivers and Routes and Elsah, by visiting their website.