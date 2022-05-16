Every Tuesday and Saturday we can get in a yoga session right in the middle of 9 Mile Food Truck Garden. It’s perfect to work off all those tasty snacks and not feel guilty. This idea is just one of hundreds from Daters and Doers. They also suggest taking your next date to the Delmar Loop to Corner 17, where you can watch a chef make fresh noodles. Then there is a gem of a place in Florissant. It’s La Patisserie! There’s a reason why it’s called the most Instagramable bakery in our region.



