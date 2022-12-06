ST. LOUIS – Celebrity fitness and wellness expert, Joey Thurman, stopped by with anything but a to-do list.

In fact, he wants you to tear up that long list of workouts and spreadsheets. It’s time to take a step back and actually do less, but do it effectively.

Joey is an expert in personal training, human movement training, sleep science, stress management, and more. He guides people on the most effective ways to train so that we spend less time working out, but with maximum health benefits.

Hear more about what he has to say in his new book, The Minimum Method, out on December 27.

